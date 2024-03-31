'Gen V' star Chance Perdomo dies at 27

Chance Perdomo, one of the stars of Prime Video's The Boys spinoff Gen V, died in a motorcycle accident Friday, his family and representatives announced Saturday.

Perdomo was 27.

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest," his family and representatives said. "We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

Perdomo played the metal-bending Andre Anderson in Gen V, and the producers of the show posted to Instagram, "We can't quite wrap our head around this."

They added, "Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense. We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague."

The producers added, "Hug your loved ones tonight."

His Gen V co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger offered, "This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend -- gone way too soon." He adding it "was a pleasure to work with him."



Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television also posted they were "devastated by the sudden passing" of the star, offering "our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time."

In 2019, Perdomo was nominated for a British Academy Television Award for his role in Killed By My Debt, a BBC Studios production.

Perdomo's other television roles included Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

