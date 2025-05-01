George Clooney, Sarah Snook among 2025 Tony Award nominations

George Clooney, Sarah Snook and Bob Odenkirk are among this year's nominees at the 78th annual Tony Awards.

The nominations for the 2025 Tonys were announced on Thursday by previous winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce.

Clooney earned his first Tony nomination for his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck. Snook was recognized with a nomination for her performance juggling 26 different roles in The Picture of Dorian Gray, while Odenkirk got nominated for his role in Glengarry Glen Ross.

Other Hollywood stars who received Tony nominations this year include Sadie Sink, Mia Farrow, Daniel Dae Kim and Nicole Scherzinger.

The new musicals Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending and Buena Vista Social Club lead the pack as this season's most nominated shows, all with 10 each. They will all compete against Dead Outlaw and Operation Mincemeat for best musical.

As for the plays, John Proctor is the Villain and The Hills of California were the most nominated of the group, both earning seven nods. They compete against Purpose, Oh, Mary! and English for best play.

Audra McDonald also made history as she landed her 11th nomination for her role in the revival of Gypsy. The recognition has made her the most nominated performer in Tony history. She has won six Tony Awards over the course of her career.

The 78th Tony Awards will occur on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall. Cynthia Erivo hosts the show, which will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

