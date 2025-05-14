George Strait Hints At Retirement

The King of Country is turning 73 this Sunday! He recently had a show in Philadelphia and shared with the audience that he’s planning on winding down over the next five years. “I have maybe five good years to sing my songs for you folks..." -George Straight

Of course a very bitter sweet moment for us as we wish George would tour forever! "I still love it just as much as I ever did. When I walk through those curtains and I see your smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again until I walk back out and get on that bus." -George Strait

He’s been performing on that stage for around 50 years and still loves it just as much as ever! George broke the US record last summer when over 110,000 fans showed up at his show at Texas A&M.

We love you George, you’ll forever be our King of Country!