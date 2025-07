The King of Country played before a record ticketed crowd Saturday night at Kyle Field on the campus of Texas A&M.

The King of Country, George Strait is stepping up in a major way to help raise money for his home state of Texas and the victims families who have been impacted by the catastrophic flooding in Texas.

The Strait to the Heart benefit show will be taking place July 27th in Boerne, Texas and Riley Green, Jamey Johnson, Hudson Westbrook and many more artists will be joining!

Just another reason we love you, George Strait.