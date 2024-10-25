Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos claps back after Martha Stewart says the TV suitors 'aren't hot enough' for her

While The Golden Bachelor and Bachelorette spin-offs have been hits, don't expect to see Martha Stewart as a future contestant for the latter.

In a recent segment of Watch What Happens Live opposite her bestie Snoop Dogg, Steward said plainly she would never appear on the show.

In fact, she said, "Absolutely not," adding, "the guys aren't hot enough."

This apparently earned the icon a miffed DM from the Golden Bachelorette herself, Joan Vassos, she told Access Hollywood.

Vassos told the outlet, "I said, 'OK, dating is hard out there and I had a great group of guys. She doesn't know them like I know [them]. I got to know the inside of them as well as the outside. And, both are wonderful."

Vassos added, "When they got out of the limos that first night and they started walking toward me, every single one of them did something memorable and made me want to get to know them more. I guess Martha didn't watch or didn't see what I saw in them, and maybe you have to be in person, I don't know, but they were special guys."

Her warm comments about her suitors aside, she also called them "awesome" — but didn't call them "hot."

