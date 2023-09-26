Golden Globes adds box office, stand-up comedy categories

The Golden Globe Awards will have two new categories when they return for the 81stannual event on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

The organization announced Tuesday, September 26, that it will now be honoring films that have become blockbusters: The Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement "will include nominees from among the year’s highest-earning and/or most-viewed films that have gained extensive global audience support and produced exceptional creative content," organizers say.

Another addition, The Award for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, "recognizes outstanding work by a comedic performer," according to the announcement.

Tim Gray, Golden Globes executive vice president, noted, "The new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award is more than just rewarding the year's top-earning and most viewed motion pictures. These films have typically not been recognized among industry awards, but they should be."

Indeed, a common gripe during awards season is that your average audience goer is far more familiar with The Fast and the Furious movies than lauded independent films like The Whale. In fact, when he hosted the Academy Awards in 2005, Chris Rock did a whole sketch about it.

About the new comedy category, Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne added, "The Golden Globes has a rich history of supporting and celebrating the work of comedians, and we're thrilled to honor their brilliance alongside outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year."

