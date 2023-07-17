'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' coming to Disney+ on August 2

Marvel Studios

By Stephen Iervolino

In a new video, Marvel Studios revealed that the blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be coming to Disney+ on August 2.

That's a day after the hit movie starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff, among others, comes to Blu-ray and HD DVD.

Written and directed by James Gunn, the movie also stars Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, Nathan Fillion, and newly-minted The Crown Emmy nominee Elizabeth Debicki. It's Gunn's final film for the Disney-owned Marvel Studios before taking the job as co-CEO of Warner Bros.-owned DC Studios.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which made more than $842 million worldwide, is already available for purchase on streaming.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!