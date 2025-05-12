Hamvention coming to the Miami Valley

The Hara Arena floor fills up on opening day Friday, May 17, of the Dayton Hamvention 2013. The annual convention devoted to radio technology is expected to bring about 25,000 amateur radio enthusiasts to the Hara Complex in Trotwood before the show ends Sunday. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF

Hamvention is back in the Miami Valley this weekend at the Greene County Fair and Expo Center, 210 Fairground Road, Xenia 45385.

Hamvention finds new home Brad Kathrins (left) and Perry Lusk, both of Phoenix, AZ walk through the outdoor flea market at Hamvention 2015 being held at Hara Arena Friday. The theme of this year’s event is “Homebrew Radio” and 25,000 people are expected to attend. The Hamvention indoor exhibit hours are today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Hamvention outdoor flea market will be open today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. LISA POWELL / STAFF

This is one of the largest amateur radio convention in the country showcasing the latest in amateur radio equipment, technology, computer software and hardware. Hours will be Friday & Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm and Sunday 9:00am-1:00pm.

For more information on Hamvention 2025, visit Hamvention.org

