Hamvention coming to the Miami Valley

Hamvention is back in the Miami Valley this weekend at the Greene County Fair and Expo Center, 210 Fairground Road, Xenia 45385.
This is one of the largest amateur radio convention in the country showcasing the latest in amateur radio equipment, technology, computer software and hardware. Hours will be Friday & Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm and Sunday 9:00am-1:00pm.
For more information on Hamvention 2025, visit Hamvention.org
More information on Hamvention 2025
- Date: Friday May 16th, Saturday May 17th, Sunday May 18th
- Location: 210 Fairground Road, Xenia 45385
- Tickets: Get tickets for Hamvention