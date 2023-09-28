'Harry Potter' veterans mourn co-star Michael Gambon

Harry Potter veterans took to social media Thursday to mourn Michael Gambon, the actor who played Dumbledore in six Harry Potter films, who died at 82.

J.K. Rowling, the creator of the franchise, noted on X, formerly Twitter, "The first time I ever laid eyes on him was in King Lear, in 1982, and if you'd told me then that brilliant actor would appear in anything I'd written, I'd have thought you were insane."

"Michael was a wonderful man in additional to being an outstanding actor, and I absolutely loved working with him, not only on Potter but also [the miniseries] The Casual Vacancy," she wrote. "My deepest condolences go to Michael's family and everyone who loved him."

In a statement to Variety, Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, noted that Michael "made the hours spent in front of a green screen together more memorable and joyous than they had any right to be." He added, "I'm so sad to hear he has passed, but I am so grateful for the fact that I am one of the lucky people who got to work with him."

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the Potter films, called Gambon a "personal role model" of his, adding the star "captivated me as a kid."

Bonnie Wright, who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the franchise, wrote that she "was forever in awe of Michael's presence and performance."

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley, posted a lengthy memory of his time in the films, both in front of and behind the camera, calling Gambon "on and off the camera, a legend."

The official Harry Potter social media account said Gambon "brought immeasurable joy to Harry Potter fans from all over the world with his humour, kindness and grace."

