Hasting Farm Fest canceled due to weather forecast this weekend

High winds and heavy rain from Hurricane Helene are expected to impact the area this weekend

The 2024 Hasting Farm Fest has been cancelled due to weather

The first-ever Hasting Farm Fest has been canceled due to the weather impacting the Miami Valley from Hurricane Helene this weekend.

Officials said in a press release “The safety of our attendees, vendors, and volunteers is our top priority, and the hurricane conditions have made the grounds unsafe to proceed.”

Hasting Farm Fest officials say while tickets are non-refundable, they have decided to allow all tickets purchased for this year to be honored for next year’s festival in 2025. They ask that you keep the e-mail with your tickets for validation next year.

If you had VIP-A tickets for tonight’s Writer’s Round event, that event is still happening and will take place from 7 PM to 10 PM at Mother Stewart’s Brewing and will be indoors.


