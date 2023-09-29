Heavy rains and flooding shut down SAG-AFTRA picket lines and more in New York City

Heavy Rains Cause Flash Flooding In Parts Of New York City Spencer Platt/Getty Images (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Torrential rains are wreaking havoc in New York City Friday, and they've apparently gotten SAG-AFTRA picket plans all wet, too.

The union has canceled planned protests in the Big Apple for the day, according to an official post on X, formerly Twitter. "Stay safe and see you on the picket lines next week," the message said.

Incidentally, it's not the first time New York weather-related abnormalities crimped picket plans: smoke from Canadian wildfires caused a pause in June and extreme heat led to a delay in July.

That said, the soggy city is seeing other affects: Alamo Drafthouse is closing its theaters in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island "until further notice" because of flooding.

A State of Emergency declaration was made by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, as flooding causes issues with the roads and rails.

The New York Mets home game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field Friday night has been postponed, as is the preseason matchup between the New York Rangers and New Islanders at Madison Square Garden.

However, at least as of 3 p.m. Friday, the show will apparently still go on, on Broadway.

