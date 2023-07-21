"Higher. Further. Faster": Marvel Studios reveals new trailer to 'The Marvels'

On Friday, July 21, Marvel Studios revealed the official trailer to The Marvels, the team-up movie starring Captain Marvel's Brie Larson, Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani and WandaVision's Teyonah Parris.

The new snippet shows how Brie's Carol Danvers, Iman's Kamala Khan, and Teyonah's Monica Rambeau come to find their powers "entangled." Rambeau figures it out, saying, "So we switch places whenever we use them. You can absorb light. I can see it, and Kamala can turn light into physical matter -- which I have never heard of."

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury calls it "a good theory."

Apparently, it was all part of revenge at the hands of Zawe Ashton's Dar-Benn, a leader of the Kree race seen in Captain Marvel and other MCU entries. In a face-off with Danvers, she refers to her as "the annihilator," explaining, "You took everything from me. And now I'm returning the favor."

Larson's character says, "She's targeting every planet we call home," leading the pair to team up whether they get along or not — although the latter doesn't apply to Vellani's fangirl Kamala, who's naturally pretty psyched about the prospect.

The Marvels opens November 10.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.