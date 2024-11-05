Holiday inspired chicken wings?

Buffalo Wild Wings

Free wings FILE PHOTO: Buffalo Wild Wings is giving away free wings after the Super Bowl went into OT. (SweetBabeeJay/Getty Images)

By Nick Roberts

Buffalo Wild Wings announces two new flavors, and one of them could be considered fall or holiday inspired.

According to the company’s website:

The spice is right with Buffalo Wild Wings’ two new Maple Chipotle and Cajun sauces. Available now for a limited time, these delectable additions can be enjoyed on wings, tenders, sandwiches, and wraps at Buffalo Wild Wings sports bars and GO locations nationwide.

Maple Chipotle and Cajun bring a burst of rich, vibrant flavors to Buffalo Wild Wings’ collection of 26 signature sauces and dry rubs. Maple Chipotle combines rich maple sweetness with a mild, smoky chipotle heat for an irresistible flavor. For an extra kick, try the new Cajun Sauce’s rich blend of Cajun spices balanced with spicy and tangy pepper sauce.

How does maple wings sound to you?

We want to try them as soon as possible.

