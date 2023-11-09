Hollywood celebrates the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike

Hollywood was celebrating Wednesday night after SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative deal with major TV and movie studios to end the 118 day actors strike. The deal now awaits ratification.

Here are some of the reactions:

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher: We did it!!!! The Billion+ $ Deal! 3X the last contract! New ground was broke everywhere!Ty sag aftra members for hanging in and holding out for this historic deal! Ty neg comm, strike captains, staff, Duncan & Ray, our lawyers, the IA team , family and friends. Our sister unions for their unrelenting support! And the amptp for hearing us and meeting this moment!

Octavia Spencer: Ready to work now that the strike is over! Congratulations and thank you to our @sagaftra negotiating committee! Proud to stand in solidarity with all SAG members over the last 118 days.

Kumail Nanjiani: YES!!! Hallelujah. I can tweet a certain trailer that I am VERY EXCITED ABOUT at midnight.

Alec Baldwin: The SAG-AFTRA strike has ended. Congratulations to each and every person, on both sides, who are responsible for this great occasion.

Simu Liu: The strike is over! I'm proud of SAG for continuing to fight for the livelihood of every actor. As someone who used to live below the poverty line, hauled ass to auditions and struggled to live, I have experienced firsthand how these things matter. Bravo and see you on set!

Mandy Moore: Thank you @sagaftra negotiators and leadership for getting us over the finish line!!!! Gratitude is the attitude!! And grateful to all those who walked the walk (picketers, strike captains, Our fellow union brothers and sisters, etc….).

Busy Philipps: OMGGG THANK YOU TO OUR @sagaftra NEGOTIATING COMMITTEE! I AM SO SO THRILLED THIS IS OVER...I AM SO HAPPY.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.