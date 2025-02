A luxurious dip in the hot tub turned violent for me yesterday! I thought I would hop in for a quick, relaxing soak before the kids got home from school. It was fantastic...until a big gust of wind came through and blew the cover back onto the tub, smacking the back of my head and dunking me in the process! Now I feel like I was in a car accident. Beware using a hot tub without securing the lid when it is gusty out, lol.

Hot! Hot tub Hot tubs look cool compared to record breaking heat (April Hill)