Rumpke leaders say their residential trash truck drivers will hit the streets as early as 4 a.m. this week to avoid the potentially deadly heat of mid-afternoon.

“Safety is our top priority when it comes to our drivers and everything that has to get done,” said Molly Kennedy, Dayton Rumpke Communications Coordinator.

Rumpke drivers often begin their routes as early as 5 a.m. This week they’re going to start a 4 a.m. to try to beat the heat.