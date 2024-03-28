Hugh Grant as Tony the Tiger, Amy Schumer and more in trailer to Jerry Seinfeld's 'Unfrosted'

Jerry Seinfeld's near-obsession with breakfast cereals on Seinfeld was channeled into his directorial debut, Unfrosted, the Netflix film about the birth of the Pop Tart.

The trailer for Unfrosted: The Pop Tart Story, also starring Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Christian Slater, Hugh Grant as Tony the Tiger and Bill Burr, among many others, has just popped up online.

Set to David Bowie's "Rebel Rebel," the snippet starts with a dramatic rocket launch countdown from the point of view of a Pop Tart heating up inside a toaster.

The visual syncs with what Jerry previously revealed about the 1963-set project: The story of the pastry's invention "is told like The Right Stuff."

"I believe we have split the atom of breakfast," Jerry's Kellogg executive Bob Cabana exclaims of the discovery.

There's a space race of sorts going on between "sworn cereal rivals" Kellogg's and Post "to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever."

To help their chances of beating Amy Schumer's Post president, Cabana "stacks the deck with ringers," including Chef Boyardee (Bobby Moynihan) and fitness icon Jack LaLanne (James Marsden).

The race "to reinvent breakfast" goes all the way up to the White House, with Burr playing JFK. "You have to win," he says, asking for a progress update. McCarthy's character unveils a "not to scale" sketch of the Pop Tart.

"What are you guys, five years old?" JFK blasts back. "Little John-John draws better than that, and I think there's something wrong with him."

Netflix calls the film "a wildly imaginative tale of ambition, betrayal and menacing milkmen — sweetened with artificial ingredients."

The movie, which also stars Sebastian Maniscalco, Peter Dinklage and Cedric the Entertainer, pops up May 3.

