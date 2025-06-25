Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness finalize divorce after 27 years of marriage

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have finalized their divorce.

Furness filed for divorce from the Deadpool & Wolverine star on May 23. According to court records from New York's Suffolk County Supreme Court, the divorce was granted on June 3.

News of the divorce comes two years after Jackman and Furness announced in in September 2023 that they were separating after 27 years of marriage.

The former couple shared a joint statement about their split at the time, saying their "journey is now shifting" and that they have "decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

They vowed to put their family first and to embark on their next chapters "with gratitude, love, and kindness."

At the time, Jackman and Furness had just celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary.

The duo married in April 1996 after meeting the previous year on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli.

They share two children: son Oscar Maximilian Jackman and daughter Ava Eliot Jackman.

In May 2025, Furness shared a statement with People in which she opened up about the emotional toll of her and Jackman's breakup.

"My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep," she said at the time. "However, I believe in a higher power and that God or the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working for us."

Furness added that this belief helped her navigate the end of her decadeslong marriage.

"I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose," she said then. "It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom."

