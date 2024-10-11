Hugh Jackman takes to Instagram to help in the search for missing Broadway dancer

Hugh Jackman through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Actor Hugh Jackman looks on during the Women's Singles First Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

Two-time Tony winner Hugh Jackman is using his social media presence to help in the search for a fellow Broadway veteran.

According to ABC News' South Carolina affiliate WOLO-TV, 28-year-old Hamilton dancer Zelig Williams was last seen on Oct. 3, according to his family, who reported him missing.

In an Instagram Story, Jackman posted a photo of Williams, noting, "Please, if anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Zelig Williams, please reach out to the local authorities."

He continued, "ZELIG we love you and are praying for your safe return. Please pass this message on!!!"

According to the authorities, the dancer was last seen driving in the area of the Congaree State Park in South Carolina; officials say his vehicle was later discovered near the 500-mile-long Palmetto Trail.

His family says it is out of character for Williams to not contact them; a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office says a family member received an SOS message from his phone the day he was last seen.

