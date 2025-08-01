‘Hulk Hogan Day’ declared in Florida to honor the late wrestling legend

Hulk Hogan
By Woody

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared August 1, 2025 to be ‘Hulk Hogan Day’ in the state of Florida.

Both the U.S. and Florida flags will be flown at half-staff Friday at the state capitol and in Pinellas County, which includes Clearwater — the city that Hulk called home for the last 13 years of his life.

