The former pro wrestler helped pull a teen from a vehicle that had flipped on a Tampa expressway on Sunday.

Hulk Hogan plans to make an all-cash bid to buy Hooters’ intellectual property. The restaurant chain was founded right in Hogan’s hometown of Clearwater, Florida.

Hooters was one of the first to carry Hogan’s Real American Beer when it launched. The chain has remained open despite their bankruptcy filing.

Hogan and his company want to purchase Hooters’ intellectual property, so they can revitalize the chain post bankruptcy.