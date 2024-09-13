Hulu reportedly plunks down huge check for Ben Stiller family comedy 'Nutcrackers'

By Stephen Iervolino

Hulu has reportedly shelled out major cash to bring the Ben Stiller family comedy Nutcrackers to the streaming service.

According to Deadline, the movie, which just debuted at the Toronto Film Festival, was worth eight figures for Hulu to stream exclusively.

The Righteous Gemstones veteran David Gordon Green directed the comedy, which also stars Dead to Me's Linda Cardellini and the Fatal Attraction remake's Toby Huss.

The film has Stiller's "city slicker" character having to relocate to rural Ohio to tend to his late sister's four kids. According to the festival's website, it is a "fish-out-of-water comedy that speaks to the hidden talents in each of us just waiting for a chance to shine."

Nutcrackers will debut on Hulu around Christmas, according to the trade.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!