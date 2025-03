HOLLYWOOD - MAY 25: American Idol Finalist Carrie Underwood performs onstage the American Idol Finale: Results Show held at the Kodak Theatre on May 25, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Did you know that Carrie Underwood didn’t sing a country song at her American Idol audition because she was told by a producer that Simon Cowell wasn’t a fan of country music? So, she didn’t sing a country song, even though they could tell she was a country music fan in her audition.

Watch as Carrie Underwood watches her own audition from 20 years ago and critiques herself and talks about her journey from Idol to Icon.