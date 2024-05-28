"I'm up here, ya morons!" The 'Home Alone' house is for sale

One of the most iconic homes in America is up for grabs! The Home Alone house, located in Winnetka, Illinois, is up for sale, according to Coldwell Banker Realty's Dawn McKenna Group, who is listing the home.

"Ever wanted to live like Kevin McCallister? Now is your chance to fulfill your childhood dreams!" read a recent post from the real estate group.

The home is being listed for $5.25 million, according to the post and Zillow, a popular real estate marketplace website. The Dawn McKenna Group posted a video showing off the home by splicing together clips from the classic Chris Columbus movie alongside the renovated version of the home now for sale.



"While much of the home will look familiar, you won't believe what the sellers have done to transform this famous home, nearly doubling the livable footage and adding a state of the art sport court!" read the post.

Of the several clips included in the stitched-together video is the famous stair sledding scene where Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, sleds down the main staircase in the home.

The house plays a prominent role in the 1990 classic about a child left alone for the holidays in his suburban home as he fends off a pair of bumbling intruders, played by Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci.



In December 2021, Airbnb listed the home for a one-night stay for families looking to recreate the magic of the classic holiday movie.

Let's hope the realtors disabled all of Kevin's booby traps.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.