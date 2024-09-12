'Inside Out 2' coming to Disney+ on Sept. 25

ABC News' parent company, Disney, has announced that Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2, now officially the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, is coming to Disney+ on Sept. 25.



The follow-up to the 2015 original set a number of records after its release on June 14, 2024, and became the fastest animated film to reach $1 billion globally. It is currently the eighth-highest-grossing film in global box office history.

The movie stars the original characters of Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust and Anger — voiced in the sequel by Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira and Lewis Black — as well as newcomers Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser and June Squibb.

The latter respectively play Riley's new teenage emotions Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, Embarrassment and Nostalgia.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.