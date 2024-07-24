'Inside Out 2' has become the highest-grossing animated film of all time

The "Joy" buttons are being mashed in the minds of Disney executives, with the news that Inside Out 2 has just become the highest-grossing animated film in history.

The Disney/Pixar hit's global take has passed the $1.46 billion mark, nudging out the previous record holder, 2019's Frozen II, which made more than $1.45 billion during its run.

Deadline points out that Disney has seven of the top 10 animated films of all time on its resume, with five of those being collabs with Pixar.

Inside Out 2 was the first 2024 film to cross $100 million in its opening weekend back in June. The sequel features the voices of Amy Poehler, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, Maya Hawke, Tony Hale and Paul Walter Hauser.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

