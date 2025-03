It’s MLB Opening Day! Here’s Everything You Need To Know:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 28: A detail view of Major League Baseball prior to the Opening Day game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on March 28, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

It’s finally here! Happy Opening Day baseball fans! What a Thursday - March Madness, and Opening Day?! How about that - there are so many great games on today!

This is game 1 out of 162 - soak up and enjoy every minute of it.

Game Times & Schedules TODAY (03.27):

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees - 3:05PM

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays - 3:05PM

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals - 4:05PM

Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers - 4:05PM

New York Mets at Houston Astros - 4:10PM

Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals - 4:10PM

Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres - 4:10PM

San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds - 4:10PM

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox - 4:10PM

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins - 4:10PM

Minnesota Twins at St. Louis Cardinals - 4:15PM

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Dodgers - 7:10PM

Athletics at Seattle Mariners - 10:10PM

Chicago at Arizona Diamondbacks - 10:10PM

TOMORROW (03.28):

Colorado Rockies at Tampa Bay Rays - 4:10PM