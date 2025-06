Ja’Marr Chase will be at Day Air Ballpark

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 22: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Ja’Marr Chase has been added to the list of players participating in the Logan Wilson Softball Game at Day Air Ballpark next Thursday June 12th.

A home Run derby kicks off the event at 6 p.m., followed by the game at 7 p.m.

The Game will feature a fundraising initiative for “The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation.” Logan Wilson has worked closely with the group, a sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) research program and scholarship fund.