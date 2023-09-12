Jamie Lynn Spears joins 'Dancing with the Stars' season 32

Jamie Lynn Spears is the latest celebrity to join Dancing with the Stars season 32.

The 32-year-old singer and actress, and little sister of Britney, announced the news Tuesday, September 12 on Good Morning America.

She's the third confirmed celebrity announced this season, following Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and Bachelorette star Charity Lawson.

Spears will be partnered with pro Alan Bersten.

The full cast will be revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 13.

On GMA, Jamie Lynn also revealed she'll be donating her weekly salary to SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikers, saying, "I want to give back to them during at time when they can't give back to themselves."

She added, "Even if I embarrass myself, I'm doing it for a good reason and hopefully giving back to a community that has literally given back to me since I was a little girl."

Spears is best known for playing the titular character Zoey Brooks on Nickelodeon's teen sitcom Zoey 101 for four seasons between 2005 and 2008, and for singing the show's theme song. She reprised the role this year in the sequel film Zoey 102.

Back in 2002, Spears made her acting debut in the film Crossroads, playing the younger version of Britney's character. That same year, she joined the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That.

Most recently, she stars on Netflix's Sweet Magnolias.

Last year, Jamie Lynn released her memoir Things I Should Have Said.

Spears has been married to husband Jamie Watson since 2014, and she is mom to two daughters: Maddie, from a previous relationship, and Ivey, with Watson.

Dancing with the Stars season 32 will air this fall on ABC and Disney+, streaming the next day on Hulu.



