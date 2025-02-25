Jelly Roll brings Bailey on stage at his "Goodnight Nashville" grand opening

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Jelly Roll and Bailey Zimmerman perform onstage for Goodnight Nashville grand opening event at Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville on February 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville )

Jelly Roll’s new bar and restaurant “Goodnight Nashville” on Broadway just celebrated their official grand opening on February 20th and Jelly was there to take the state, along with some friends.

One of those friends to join Jelly Roll on stage was Bailey Zimmerman who sang “Liar” with him.



