2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary on Saturday (August 31st)!

“To see the way you inspire people especially other women makes my heart want to explode with joy. The amount of women who come up to me and say they relate to you and love your content makes my soul smile.” Jelly posted on Instagram.

“People always talk about how much I’ve helped you, but I don’t think they realize it was an even trade.” Bunnie shared.