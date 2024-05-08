Jelly Roll celebrates finishing 2 Bears 5k in Pasadena

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jelly Roll performs with ERNEST at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Jelly Roll has been training for the 2 Bears 5k hosted by Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer since January and yesterday (May 7th), he finished it!

Jelly has lost more than 70 lbs. during his time training and after the 5k he talked to ET’s Denny Directo about his journey.

“I couldn’t walk a mile when I started trying to do this back in January,” Jelly Roll recalled. “So the fact that we got 3-point-whatever it was, got it down, I felt really, really good about it. I feel great, I’m a little tired,” he admitted. “It was a little bit harder than I thought it was going to be, but it’s awesome, man. I think the coolest thing is how many people stopped to tell us that they were motivated by us, other big guys,” he shared. “It was just really cool to see that.”







