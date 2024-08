107.5 The River Hosts River On The Rooftop Featuring Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph And Haven Madison NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 17: Jelly Roll performs during 107.5 The River's River on the Rooftop at Skydeck on Broadway on June 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll spent some time in northeast Ohio this weekend for WWE SummerSlam at Cleveland Browns Stadium where he performed his newly released song, “Liar.”

Jelly also gave fans a behind the scenes look at the WWE event with videos on his Instagram.

Jelly even got in the ring where he chokeslammed WWE wrestler Austin Theory!