Jelly Roll teams up with Apple Music to launch Lost & Found Program

By Caitlin Fisher

Jelly Roll is partnering with Apple Music to launch a new music program called “Lost & Found,” which will focus on Nashville songwriters by sharing previously unreleased songs.

Apple Music worked with the songwriting community to find and release six lost demos that country stars will rerecord.

Starting August 1, the music platform will release new “found” songs every month which will live on Spatial Audio, available only on Apple Music. Jelly Roll’s version of “Dragging These Roots,” written by Ben Hayslip, Josh Thompson, and Jesse Frasure, is the first to be released.

Apple’s music team received “Dragging These Roots” back in 2019 when Nashville’s publishing community sent it for possible inclusion in the program.

“I was hoping it would eventually get to see the light of day,” Frasure told Apple Music. “Having one of my favorite artists and friends, Jelly Roll, be the one to cut it was icing on the cake. We had a great time going into the studio on this one. He’s a truly soulful singer behind the scenes, and he put so much heart into it. I can’t wait!”

In addition to the Lost & Found collection, Apple Music is premiering a monthly companion radio show, “Lost & Found Radio,” which famed songwriter Lori McKenna will host.

