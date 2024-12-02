Jelly Roll threw his phone off a bridge into a Nashville river

Yep, you read that correctly and no, it wasn’t a dare. lol

Jelly Roll just finished his Beautifully Broken Tour and before his final show Tuesday night, he posted that he was taking a break from social media. He said, “Y’all know I have a very unhealthy relationship with social media. I have a very unhealthy relationship with phones. I’m taking a break.”

He ‘s done this before, where he’s taken a break to focus on family time and himself. He added, “It’s been a crazy couple of years and I love y’all so much. I’m throwing this phone out the window tonight. I’m going to go phoneless for a few months.” Well, it wasn’t out the window, it was off the bridge!

He was standing on the bridge over the Cumberland River in Nashville and tossed his phone into the water. He was facetiming Bunnie XO at the time, so it was caught on video...