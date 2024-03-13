Jelly Roll undergoes mouth reconstruction surgery: “I want a pretty smile” (VIDEO)

Jelly Roll is taking self-care seriously in 2024. He has already made it a goal of his to get healthier this year - he is currently training to run a 5k.
Jelly’s self-care goals also included making dental care a top priority as he recently underwent mouth reconstruction surgery where he got new veneers and implants, and had his wisdom teeth pulled out.
“I’ve had these same veneers for 20 years, I’m finally getting them replaced. I feel great, man. I feel like I’m finally taking care of stuff. I want a pretty smile.” Jelly said.
Jelly’s wife, Bunnie, posted a video of him on TikTok updating his fans on the surgery.