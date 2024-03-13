Jelly Roll undergoes mouth reconstruction surgery: “I want a pretty smile” (VIDEO)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 07: Jelly Roll attends the 2023 BMI Country Awards at BMI Nashville on November 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)

Jelly Roll NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 07: Jelly Roll attends the 2023 BMI Country Awards at BMI Nashville on November 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI) (Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)

By Woody

Jelly Roll is taking self-care seriously in 2024. He has already made it a goal of his to get healthier this year - he is currently training to run a 5k.

Jelly’s self-care goals also included making dental care a top priority as he recently underwent mouth reconstruction surgery where he got new veneers and implants, and had his wisdom teeth pulled out.

“I’ve had these same veneers for 20 years, I’m finally getting them replaced. I feel great, man. I feel like I’m finally taking care of stuff. I want a pretty smile.” Jelly said.

Jelly’s wife, Bunnie, posted a video of him on TikTok updating his fans on the surgery.

@xomgitsbunnie Sweet boy 🥹 #jellyandbunnie ♬ Acoustic Folk Instrumental - Yunusta
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!