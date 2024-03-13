Jelly Roll undergoes mouth reconstruction surgery: “I want a pretty smile” (VIDEO)

Jelly Roll NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 07: Jelly Roll attends the 2023 BMI Country Awards at BMI Nashville on November 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI) (Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)

Jelly Roll is taking self-care seriously in 2024. He has already made it a goal of his to get healthier this year - he is currently training to run a 5k.

Jelly’s self-care goals also included making dental care a top priority as he recently underwent mouth reconstruction surgery where he got new veneers and implants, and had his wisdom teeth pulled out.

“I’ve had these same veneers for 20 years, I’m finally getting them replaced. I feel great, man. I feel like I’m finally taking care of stuff. I want a pretty smile.” Jelly said.

Jelly’s wife, Bunnie, posted a video of him on TikTok updating his fans on the surgery.