Jelly Roll NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 07: Jelly Roll attends the 2023 BMI Country Awards at BMI Nashville on November 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI) (Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)

Before Jelly Roll performed at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday (October 9), he visited the kids in Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center. Jelly has made many stops at many different prisons and detention centers across the country during his tours.

“I know that I’ve sat in your seat and when I did I know that no one ever came in and poured love on me,” Jelly Roll said. “I’ve won a bunch of awards, I’ve made a bunch of money, but mostly what I try to do a bunch of is giving back.”