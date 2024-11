CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll is getting ready to open his new spot in Nashville - Goodnight Nashville, it will offer various different delicious burgers, spirits, and tattoos! Yes, tattoos! You’ll be able to walk in with your friends, family, bachelor/bachelorette party, etc. and get those matching tattoos.

The bar will be five-stories with the tallest rooftop in Nashville. Jelly also shared the new spot will have a back bar dedicated to his dad Buddy DeFord and will be called Buddy’s Bar.