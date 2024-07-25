Jelly Roll’s Wife Addresses Post Stating Her & Jelly Split Up

CMT red carpet: Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll arrive at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center in Austin. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

By Melissa

Back in 2018, Jelly Roll and his wife had split up. She moved to Vegas and after a month, the two of them found each other again. They made some changes and became stronger and better than ever. Now, in 2024, the video posted in 2018 addressing their breakup was reshared by a random TikTok account and gives the illusion it seems like Jelly Roll and his wife split up today. Jelly’s wife, Bunnie, didn’t find this amusing and addressed the video circling the internet. Below is the TikTok she shared in response saying that they are celebrating 8 years together next month and couldn’t be happier.

@xomgitsbunnie

They do everything but tell the truth 💯 #jellyandbunnie

♬ original sound - Bunnie Xo 🪄
