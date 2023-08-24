Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon "finish what they started" in intense season 3 trailer to 'The Morning Show'

On Thursday, August 24, Apple TV+ dropped the full season 3 trailer to its drama The Morning Show, and it's intense.

The coming attraction begins with Jennifer Aniston's anchor Alex telling Billy Crudup's cocky producer Cory, "I'm all over this network. I need to have a say in the future of this place."

"What you are asking is unprecedented," Corky insists. "I am unprecedented," Alex shoots back.

Cory replies, "...it's not your turn, Alex."

The trailer also shows their network UBA going dark after being hit by a "nuclear" cyberattack that not only boots them off the air and traps staffers in their building, but airs their dirty laundry for the world to see.

Alex tells Reese Witherspoon's Bradley, "Honestly, let all the secrets come out! They didn't protect me!"

Bradley replies, "They didn't protect you. I did."

Meanwhile, Mad Men Emmy winner Jon Hamm is "making moves" as a billionaire offering the network a lifeline — and Alex that power she believes she's owed. "This is a chance to build something better, but you have to really, really want it," he tempts.

According to Apple TV+, "In season 3...the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA."

The streaming service continues, "Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom."

The 10-episode third season of The Morning Show will premiere with two episodes on Wednesday, September 13. New episodes will subsequently drop every Wednesday through November 8.

