Jenny Slate says playing Nikki on 'Dying for Sex' helped her express anger

There was so much about working on Dying for Sex that excited Jenny Slate.

"I think this is the kind of work that actors have appetite for," Slate told ABC Audio of the FX limited series.

Dying for Sex is based on the true story of friends Molly Kochan and Nikki Boyer as described on their podcast of the same name. Slate plays Nikki on the show, and her performance has earned her a 2025 Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

"Sometimes it's wonderful to play a role that's really, really, really specific and has narrow parameters. That's also exciting. But, this role for me, the love felt so active between them," Slate said. "It felt like the love that Molly and Nikki really had in real life, their true beloved friendship, that was somehow installed in their podcast."

Slate said being a part of Dying for Sex taught her things she carries in her day-to-day life.

"Sometimes there is a part of ourselves that we're not exactly sure how to transmit to the outside. How do we get it out of us?" Slate said. "I think that's what performers often are really dying for."

One of the parts of herself she says she hasn't yet become comfortable with is expressing anger.

"I feel like I'm always trying to do that in the most respectful way," Slate said. "And to play Nikki, who's just fully blasting and is oftentimes disrespectful, but in a way that she feels is fair. It felt really good to exercise that amount of energy because I do have it inside me and haven't found exactly a place for it yet, except for in stand-up. So, to do it just within the safety of being a character felt so good."

