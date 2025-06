Ken Jennings returns as ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host on anniversary of Alex Trebek's death

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings will make his film debut this summer. Jennings was spotted in the trailer for “Happy Gilmore 2.”

Summer just got happy-er. Adam Sandler stars in Happy Gilmore 2 arriving July 25. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/yfB2kulovK — Netflix (@netflix) June 1, 2025

The movie is streaming on Netflix starting July 25th.