Jeremy Renner teases possible 'Mission: Impossible' return

If any actor could pull off an impossible mission, it would be Jeremy Renner, who is thriving after nearly being crushed to death by a snowplow on January 1, 2023.

The Oscar-nominated Mayor of Kingstown star played the special agent William Brandt in 2011's hit Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, but he tells Collider that a real-life mission — fatherhood — kept him from appearing in any follow-ups.

"I had to leave that. I was supposed to do more with them," the Marvel superhero said. "I love those guys. I love Tom [Cruise] so much. We had so much fun, and I love that character a lot."

He added, "It requires a lot of time away. It's all in London. I had to go be a dad. It just wasn't gonna work out then."

As a result, Brandt was missing from the subsequent Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation in 2015; Fallout in 2018; and 2023's Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One.

Production on the sequel to that film — an eighth M:I movie — is underway, and that is apparently a mission Renner would choose to accept.

Renner added, "Maybe now that my daughter is older that could happen. I'd always jump into a Mission: Impossible anytime and back into Brandt. It's great."

Incidentally, the actor starred with his now-11-year-old daughter, Ava, in a Super Bowl ad for Silk almond milk.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.