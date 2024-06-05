J.Lo thanks fans for 'Atlas'' performance, downplays "negativity"

Netflix

By Stephen Iervolino

Her sci-fi film Atlas may only have managed a 20% with critics on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but it was a hit for Netflix in terms of viewership, and Jennifer Lopez wanted to thank fans for tuning in — and apparently hanging on with her.

In a message to fans on her OnTheJLo website, she wrote, "Hi everybody, I just found out some great news and it's all because of YOU!! 'ATLAS' is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!"

Netflix says the movie has logged 31 million views worldwide since it dropped on the streamer on May 24.

Without getting into specifics, J.Lo also intimated about the bad press that has been swirling around her lately: In addition to weathering rumors she and Ben Affleck are headed for divorce, there was the snark over Atlas' reviews and her decision to pull the plug on her worldwide tour.

"It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there," she wrote, before concluding with, "Thank you! thank you! Thank you!! I love you all!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!