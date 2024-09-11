Joe Manganiello to host Netflix’s Geeked Week

Netflix has tapped a dyed-in-the-wool geek to host its annual tribute to all things nerdy, its Geeked Week live finale festivities.

Joe Manganiello, who lists playing Dungeons & Dragons and collecting comics among his pocket-protector pastimes, will headline the live event that will cap off the week, held in Atlanta on Sept. 19.

Joining him will be Cobra Kai stars Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Maridueña, the latter of whom played the superhero Blue Beetle in 2023.

The streamer's Geeked Week kicks off on Sept. 16, offering sneak peeks of a host of forthcoming projects, including the final season of Stranger Things and a new season of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Manganiello's Atlanta show will boast a bevy of talent, including Rebel Moon and Twilight of the Gods director Zack Snyder; Black Mirror's Charlie Brooker; Dallas Liu from Airbender; Finn Wittrock from Don't Move; Jeff Ward and Matt Owens from One Piece; and Tom Sturridge and Kirby from The Sandman.

