NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Defending champion Joey Chestnut cheers after finishing in first place in the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2023 at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Chestnut won after eating 61 hot dogs. The annual contest, which began in 1972, draws thousands of spectators to Nathan’s Famous located on Surf Avenue. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut, known for his many eating records, has added another to the list! Chestnut competed in The Ultimate Bologna Showdown in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday and put down 15.75 pounds of bologna.

That mark is good for a new world record. Chestnut is set to attempt to break his own popcorn-eating world record of over 43 pounds at an Indiana competition later this month.