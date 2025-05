File photo. Joey Chestnut will not be competing in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest this year.

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut has done it again!

Chestnut competed in a popcorn-eating contest at a Rural King in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Monday. He devoured 110 pounds of popped kernels in a new record time of just over 11 minutes.

The previous record holder? Joey Chestnut. He said breaking the record on Memorial Day made the moment extra special.