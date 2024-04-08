John Mulaney to return to Netflix with six-episode special 'Everybody’s In LA'

On Monday, John Mulaney announced he will return to Netflix for a live six-episode series called John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In LA.

As part of the annual Netflix is a Joke Fest, "The comically unconventional show will feature special guests and field pieces shot in Los Angeles," including "Mulaney and many famous and non-famous people who are in L.A.," the streamer teases.

The video uses random residents to hint that you'll see "people equal to, but not necessarily, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, and David Letterman," with one passerby warning in Spanish that nobody has confirmed yet.

Netflix adds that the comedian who won Emmys for his previous Netflix comedy specials John Mulaney: Baby J and Kid Gorgeous "explores the city of Los Angeles during a week when every funny person is in it."

The live show debuts on Friday, May 3, at 10 p.m. ET, with additional episodes streaming nightly from May 6 to May 10 starting at the same time.

Mulaney will also be performing at the Hollywood Bowl on May 4 as part of the comedy festival, which runs May 2 to May 12.

