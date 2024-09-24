Johnny Depp mentions "televised soap opera" that was his life while promoting new film

By Stephen Iervolino

Johnny Depp was speaking about his latest directorial effort, Modi – Three Days On The Wing Of Madness, at the San Sebastian Film Festival and alluded to his messy court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

When asked if he saw parallels to his life and the life of the movie's subject, artist Amedeo "Modi" Modigliani, Depp said he did, but claims it's not about him.

"Sure, we can say that I've been through a number of things here and there, but I'm alright," he said, according to Variety.

Depp continued, "I think we've all been through a number of things, ultimately. ... Maybe yours didn't turn into a soap opera, televised in fact, but we all experience and go through what we go through."

Al Pacino also stars in the film, which Depp said was "infinitely more positive" than his last directing experience with The Brave 27 years ago — and so far, critics have been more positive about this one, as well.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!